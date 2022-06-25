Zomato To Acquire Blink Commerce in Rs 4,447 Cr Deal

Online food delivery platform Zomato will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd.
(Photo: @Zomato/Twitter)
Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Friday, 24 June, said it will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers India Pvt Ltd) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal.
This transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share, it added.
The company already holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL, the filing said.
Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd runs the online quick commerce service under the Blinkit brand.