Zomato Case Turns ‘Insider-Outsider’ Tussle: Kannada Groups Enter

Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery executive who is accused of assaulting Hitesha Chandranee, a software engineer and beauty influencer, thinks he was assaulted because “he is a local” of Bengaluru.

Talking to The Quint, Rupesh Rajanna, a Kannada language activist, said that Kamaraj has lodged a complaint to this effect with Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV), an organisation that claims to represent Kannada linguistic and regional rights.

Kamaraj’s complaint to the organisation states that Chandranee had “abused him in Hindi” as he replied in English and Kannada. Leaders of Kannada Rakshana Vedike say that Kamaraj, a Bengaluru resident was attacked for his identity as a south Indian man.

This fresh twist in the assault case has come as Kamaraj seems to have got the backing of KRV.