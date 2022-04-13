Following in Zomato's Footsteps, Ola Tests 10-Minute Food Delivery: Report

Weeks after Zomato announced its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant, ride-hailing firm Ola is following suit, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Zomato rival Swiggy is also exploring faster delivery, according to the report, but it isn't clear if it is chasing the 10-minute mark.

In certain parts of Bengaluru and Gurugram, Ola has reportedly started offering select food items, like khichdi, pizza and rolls, within 10 minutes through Ola Dash – the company's quick commerce grocery delivery app.

Ola Dash is currently providing 10-minute grocery delivery in nine cities, according to Moneycontrol. It is targeting 20 cities and at least 500 dark stores by July.