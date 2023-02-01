'Pragmatic', 'Social Sector Needs More': What Experts Think About Budget 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 1 February 2023.
Income tax relief, a push for digital infrastructure in agriculture, green policies, and capital outlay for railways were some of the major highlights of Union Budget 2023, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February.
The last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government is being touted as "middle-class friendly" and "inclusive," which would further India's growth in 'amrit kaal'.
But what do experts across various sectors think about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget? Here's a look:
Abheek Barua, the chief economist at HDFC Bank, said that Budget 2023 had "recognised that it would have to continue playing the lead role in driving investments in the economy."
He added that the income tax slabs might help boost consumption and savings in the economy, benefitting taxpayers.
Samantak Das, the chief economist and executive director (Research & REIS) at JLL India, said the budget focused on "inclusive development, fostering growth and job creation while keeping the macro-economy in a stable yet growth-oriented mode."
He termed Budget 2023 "a balanced one for the economy," though it missed out on key real estate sector demands.
Pranay Aggarwal, a sociology faculty at IAS Gurukul, however, said Budget 2023 could have done "so much more for the social sector."
"A major lacuna is that the budget does not have any new major schemes for women, though it does attempt to enable existing women's SHGs to reach their full potential. Given the significant gender gap in India on all developmental indicators and coming from a woman Finance Minister, one expected women's issues to receive greater attention in the Union Budget," he said.
The silver lining, he added, is that health sector has received adequate focus in Budget 2023.
"Also, education and health of tribals, who are marginalized and constitute about 8% of India's population, has received attention in this budget. Amongst tribals, the most vulnerable have been focused upon. This is important to safeguard our socio-cultural diversity," Aggarwal said.
Stating that the enormous responsibility of making the economy robust rested on the government's shoulders, author and columnist Aashisha Chakraborty said:
Anish Srikrishna, CEO of TimesPro, said he welcomed the slew of initiatives introduced by Budget 2023, which emphasises "the National Education Policy's skilling outlook."
Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, director of BIMTECH in Greater Noida, called Budget 2023 a "pragmatic" one and not "populist."
"Budget 2023 focuses on seven priorities, which the Finance Minister called the 'Saptrishis guiding us through Amrit Kaal.' These are: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," he explained.
Sandeep Runwal, president of NAREDCO in Maharashtra, said the budget was a "fine balance between sustainable growth and financial stability."
"The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) is a lofty initiative by the central government, aiming to bring affordable housing for all by 2022. During her speech, the honourable finance minister declared a staggering 66% increase in funding for the scheme, increasing it to Rs 79,000 crore for the next fiscal year," he said.
Abhishek Jain, fellow and director, Powering Livelihoods, CEEW, said that over the years, hundreds of agri-focused start-ups had managed to bridge the information gap for the farmers, "but limited innovation on hardcore technologies."
"I hope that the newly announced Agriculture Accelerator Fund brings an explicit focus on hardware technological innovations to address challenges like pest and weed management, affordable storage, and post-harvest solutions, as well as innovations for the livestock and allied sectors," he added.
