Health Budget: Focus On Making India Global Millet Hub, 157 New Nursing Colleges

The Union Budget 2023 envisages India becoming a global hub for Sri-Anna or Millets, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, adding that the country is already the largest producer and second largest exporter of millets.

"To make India a global hub for millet research, the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be made into a centre of excellence," Sitharaman said, as part of the announcement for the health sector.