Union Budget 2023: FM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Credit Target for Agriculture

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Wednesday, 1 February.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Union Budget 2023: In the last full budget ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.
Key Highlights:
Sitharaman said that digital public infrastructure will be set up as an "open-source, open-standard, and an interoperable public good."
An agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas.
To enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton, Sitharaman announced the adoption of a cluster-based and value chain approach through public-private partnerships. This will include collaboration between farmers, the state, and the industry for input supplies, extension services, and market linkages.
She further announced the launch of an 'Atmanirbhar Clean Plant' programme to boost the availability of disease-free quality planting material for "high value horticultural crops" at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.
Apart from this, a global hub for millets was also announced.
The PM-PRANAM scheme will also be launched to incentivise states and union territories to use alternative fertilisers, in a boost to "green farming."
The Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research will be supported as a centre of excellence for promoting best practices, research and technologies at the global level.
The total allocation for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in the 2022-23 Budget was Rs 1.32 lakh crore, which was 4.3 percent higher than the revised estimates of the 2021-22 Budget.
The key highlights of the 2022 Budget for agriculture included:
A direct payment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore to 1.63 crore farmers for procurement of wheat and paddy.
Promotion of chemical-free natural farming throughout the country, with an initial focus on farmers' lands in 5 km wide corridors along the Ganga river.
Facilitation of funds with blended capital to finance startups for agriculture & rural enterprise by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
'Kisan Drones' for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, and spraying of insecticides and nutrients.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)