List of 14 Bank Holidays in September, Banks to Be Closed on Following Dates

Check out the list of bank holidays for the month of September.
The list of bank holidays for the month of September has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 14 days in September, which also includes weekend holidays.
Customers should, therefore, check the holiday list before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only and might include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.
Though the banks will remain shut for 14 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.
Following is a complete list of holidays that will be observed in the month of September:
Thursday, 01 September: 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi (Panaji).
Tuesday 06 September 2022: Karma Puja (Ranchi).
Wednesday 07 September 2022: First Onam (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram).
Thursday 8 September 2022: Thiruvonam (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram).
Friday, 9 September 2022 : Indrajatra (Gangtok).
Saturday, 10 September 2022: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram).
Wednesday, 21 September 2022: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram).
Monday, 26 September 2022 : (Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal, Jaipur).
Besides the above state-wise bank holidays, following is the list of weekend holidays:
Sunday, 4 September 2022: Week-off
Saturday, 10 September 2022: 2nd Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 11 September 2022: Week-off.
Sunday, 18 September 2022: Week-off.
Saturday, 24 September 2022: 4th Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 25 September 2022: Week-off.
