Bank Holidays in August 2022: Check the Complete List Here
Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed for 19 days, including weekend holidays.
The list of bank holidays for the month of August has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 19 days in August, which also includes weekend holidays.
Customers should, therefore, check the holiday list before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only and might include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.
Though the banks will remain shut for 19 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.
Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2022
Check the following list of holidays that will be observed in the month of August:
Monday, 01 August 2022: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Gangtok State).
Monday, 08 August 2022: Muharram, Ashoora (Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir).
Tuesday, 09 August 2022: Muharram, Ashoora (Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, and Hyderabad).
Thursday, 11 August 2022: Raksha Bandhan (Some parts of India).
Friday, 12 August 2022: Raksha Bandhan (Other parts of India).
Saturday, 13 August 2022: Patriot’s Day (Imphal).
Monday, 15 August 2022: Independence Day (All over India).
Tuesday, 16 August 2022: Parsi New Year (Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur).
Thursday, 18 August 2022: Janmashtami (Kanpur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, and Dehradun).
Friday, 19 August 2022: Janmashtami | Shravan Vad-8) | Krishna Jayanthi ( Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and Jammu).
Saturday, 20 August 2022: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad).
Monday, 29 August 2022: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Guwahati).
Wednesday, 31 August 2022: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) | Ganesh Chaturthi | Vinayakar Chathurthi | Vinayakar Chathurthi | Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata (Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Nagpur, and Panaji).
Besides the above state-wise bank holidays, following is the list of weekend holidays:
7 August 2022: Sunday
13 August 2022: Second Saturday
14 August 2022: Sunday
21 August 2022: Sunday
27 August 2022: Fourth Saturday
28 August 2022: Sunday
All bank customers are requested to avoid visiting the bank on the above-mentioned dates.
