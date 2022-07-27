Roshni Nadar Remains Richest Indian Woman, Nykaa’s Nayar Ranks 2nd in Hurun List

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 percent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, it said.

The list of 100 women accounts for only Indian women, defined as born or brought up in India, who are actively managing their businesses or are self-made.

The cumulative wealth of these 100 women has increased 53 percent in a year to Rs 4.16 lakh crore in 2021 from Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2020, and they now contribute 2 percent of India's nominal GDP.

The cut-off for making it into the top 100 has increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 100 crore earlier, and the top 10 cut-off is at Rs 6,620 crore, which is a 10 percent jump from the previous year.

Highest number of entrants in the list are from Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12), it said.

When looked at from a sectoral perspective, pharmaceuticals led with 12 entrants, followed by healthcare at 11 and consumer goods with nine women in the top 100 richest women in India.