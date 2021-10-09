Indra Nooyi Says Asking for a Raise Is “Cringeworthy”, Twitter Disagrees

Former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi says she has "never, ever, ever" asked for a pay raise, finds it "cringeworthy".
Indra Nooyi, former CEO of Pepsi, recently said that she does not believe in asking for a raise and finds it "cringeworthy". She also said that she has "never, ever, ever" asked for a raise in an interview with The New York Times Magazine.
Indra Nooyi spoke to journalist David Marchese about corporate responsibility and how big businesses can do better when it comes to their own part. When asked about whether her decision to turn down a pay raise was gendered, she refuted and said, "I cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough."
Users on Twitter disgareed with Nooyi and claimed that her stance came from a place of privilege. Many even said that there is no shame in asking for your worth and demanding pay that you think you deserve. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Some users have also called the statement bad advice and asked young employees to keep pushing for the pay they deserve, and how it was important to let go of any shame regarding the same. What do you think of Nooyi's statement?
(With inputs from The New York Times Magazine).
