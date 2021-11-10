Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Becomes India’s Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar on Wednesday, 10 November, became India's wealthiest female self-made billionaire amid the ongoing initial public offering (IPO) of her startup, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This comes on the same day Nykaa opened for trading at Rs 2,001 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 78 percent from their issue price of Rs 1,125 per share. Meanwhile, the shares of the e-commerce beauty giant on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for trading at Rs 2,018, up 79 percent from the issue price, reported the Financial Express.

The market cap of the beauty and fashion retailer hit an overall valuation of 1 trillion rupees in the first five minutes of trade.