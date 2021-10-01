Mukesh Ambani Holds First Spot in Hurun India Rich List, Adani Bros in Top 10
There are four new entrants into the list of 10 wealthiest Indians, including industrial Lakshmi Niwas Mittal.
Reliance Industries honcho Mukesh Ambani has retained the first spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 published on Thursday, 1 October, while Gautam Adani has climbed to the second position this year from the fourth in 2020.
There are four new entrants in the top 10 – Vinod Shantilal Adani, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Jay Chaudhry. Vinod Adani, who is the elder brother of Gautam Adani, manages trading businesses in Dubai, Singapore, and Jakarta.
In the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India by the IIFL Wealth, 1,007 Indian individuals have Rs 1,000 crore on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. While the cumulative wealth of the country has risen by 51 percent, average wealth increased by 25 percent, IIFL stated.
As per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021, the wealthiest 10 Indians and their estimated net worth is as follows:
1. Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries): Rs 7,18,000 crore
2. Gautam Adani (Adani Group): Rs 5,05,900
3. Shiv Nadar (HCL): Rs 2,36,600 crore
4. SP Hinduja (Hinduja Group): Rs 2,20,000 crore
5 . Lakshmi Mittal (Arcelor Mittal): Rs 1,74,400 crore
6. Cyrus Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India): Rs 1,63,700 crore
7. Radhakishan Damani (Avenue Supermarts): Rs 1,54,300 crore
8. Vinod Shantilal Adani (Adani Group): Rs 1,31,600 crore
9. Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla): Rs 1,22,200 crore
10. Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler): Rs 1,21,600 crore
While Mukesh Ambani's wealth has risen by 9 percent from Rs 6,58,400 crore reported by the list last year, that of Gautam Ambani has risen by a whopping 261 percent to reach Rs 5,05,900 crore this year from 140,200 crore reported in 2020.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.