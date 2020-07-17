Shiv Nadar’s Daughter Roshni Takes Over as New Chair Of HCL Tech
Shiv Nadar would continue as the MD of the company with the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.
HCL Technologies on Friday, 17 July announced that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the daughter of the incumbent chairperson Shiv Nadar has been appointed the new chairperson of the company's board of directors with immediate effect.
A regulatory filing said that Shiv Nadar would continue as the MD of the company with the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.
“The Board of Directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company w.e.f. July 17, 2020, in place of Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company,” it said.
Roshni was inducted in the software exporting major’s board as an additional director in 2013.
HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 31.7 percent rise in its net profit during April-June to Rs 2,925 crore.
During the quarter under review, the company reported Rs 17,841 crore revenue, 8.6 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.