Shiv Nadar’s Daughter Roshni Takes Over as New Chair Of HCL Tech

HCL Technologies on Friday, 17 July announced that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the daughter of the incumbent chairperson Shiv Nadar has been appointed the new chairperson of the company's board of directors with immediate effect.

A regulatory filing said that Shiv Nadar would continue as the MD of the company with the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.

“The Board of Directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company w.e.f. July 17, 2020, in place of Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company,” it said.