Government Slashes Windfall Tax on Fuel Export, Domestic Crude Oil

The government on Wednesday, 20 July, scrapped a three-week-old tax on the export of petrol and cut windfall taxes on overseas shipment of diesel and ATF as well as the one imposed on domestically produced crude oil after global oil prices fell.

While the Rs 6 a litre export duty on petrol was scrapped, the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was cut by Rs 2 per litre each to Rs 11 and Rs 4 respectively, government notifications showed.

The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne from Rs 23,250, a move that will benefit producers like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta Ltd.