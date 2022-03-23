Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked for Second Day in a Row, Go Up by 80 Paise per Litre
A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01, while a litre of diesel will cost Rs 88.27.
Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Wednesday, 23 March, increasing another 80 paise for both petrol and diesel in Delhi.
On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder.
Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 949.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.
While LPG rates were last revised on 6 October 2021, petrol and diesel prices had acquired stability since 4 November 2021 as the campaigning for the Assembly elections began in Uttar Pradesh and four other states.
