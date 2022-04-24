India's Oil Import Bill Jumps By Nearly 100 Percent in Financial Year 2021-22

According to data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India's import bill nearly doubled to 119 billion dollars in the financial year 2022. During the previous financial year, India had spent 62.2 billion dollars on oil imports.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, energy prices had shot up globally. In March, when crude-oil prices saw the highest surge in 14 years, was when India spent 13.7 billion dollars in a month alone. In the same month last year, the country had spent 8.4 billion dollars.