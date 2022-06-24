'India's Consideration for Crude Oil Purchases Well Understood': Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India's trading arrangements for crude oil procurement are based on national energy security consideration.
(Photo: Screen grab from Ministry of External Affairs)
Replying to a question on India’s approach during the upcoming G7 Summit in Germany, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday, 24 June, said that India's trading arrangements for crude oil procurement are based on national energy security consideration.
The foreign secretary, at a media briefing, said that India’s consideration for purchases of crude oil has been understood by the global community, when he was asked about the steps India might take if it faces criticism for its procurement of Russian crude oil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is geared for his first visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 28 June since the ruling party’s former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed, which sparked widespread backlash, both domestic and foreign.
“As far as Prophet issue is concerned, almost all Middle East countries have an understanding of India’s position,” Kwatra said.
“We've communicated our stand on various platforms. I don’t think that will be taken forward anymore,” the foreign secretary added.
The PM will visit the Alpine castles of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on 26 and 27 June for the annual G7 summit. From Germany, Modi is to travel to the UAE to pay condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahya, the former president of the Gulf nation.
Speaking of “dynamic, robust, and widespread” relations between India and UAE, Kwatra said, “energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connect is another aspect.”
He added that security, environment, education, and investment are other areas of discussion between the two nations.
Kwatra said that India's regular participation at the G7 vividly points to an increasing acceptance of the country's role in finding solutions to key global challenges.
He added that the PM is also scheduled to have an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event during his stay in Germany.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)