'India's Consideration for Crude Oil Purchases Well Understood': Foreign Secy

Speaking of “dynamic, robust, and widespread” relations between India and UAE, Kwatra said, “energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connect is another aspect.”

He added that security, environment, education, and investment are other areas of discussion between the two nations.

Kwatra said that India's regular participation at the G7 vividly points to an increasing acceptance of the country's role in finding solutions to key global challenges.

He added that the PM is also scheduled to have an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event during his stay in Germany.