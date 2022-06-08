‘RBI Far More Concerned About Inflation Now’: Experts React to Repo Rate Hike

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 8 June, unanimously voted to increase the benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points (bps), taking the repo rate to a two-year high of 4.90 percent.

Reacting to RBI’s decision, Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at ICRA Limited, said, “We had anticipated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would raise the repo rate by 40 bps in the June 2022 policy review, in line with the magnitude of the increase seen in May 2022. However, the MPC delivered a slightly more front-loaded rate hike of 50 bps.”

She added that this was “a clear attempt to prevent inflationary expectations from unhinging, in the context of inflation that may be global and supply-side in its origins, but is broad-basing and is massively higher than the upper tolerance of 6 percent,” Business Standard reported.