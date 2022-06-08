RBI Increases Policy Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points to 4.90%
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Shaktikanta Das, had started its deliberations on Monday.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, 8 June, announced that the policy repo rate has been increased by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 4.90 percent.
All the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted for the latest rate hike.
The Standing Deposit Facility rate has been hiked to 4.65 percent, while Marginal Standing Facility stands at 5.15 percent.
Inflation is likely to remain above 6 percent in first three quarters of current fiscal, the RBI governor added. Further, the FY23 CPI inflation was seen at 6.7 percent as opposed to 5.7 percent earlier, Das added.
The MPC voted unanimously to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward, Das said.
"Our steps will be calibrated, focused on bringing down inflation to target level," the RBI governor said.
The MPC, headed by Das had started its deliberations on Monday.
Last Month's Monetary Policy Statement
This is the third monetary policy statement of the current financial year.
Last month, the RBI raised the repo rate or short-term lending rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy review to check spiralling inflation.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is on the rise since October 2021.
Retail inflation has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 percent since January. It had soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.
The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.