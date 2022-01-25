Air India Transfer to Tata Sons Likely To Finish on 27 Jan: Why Was it Delayed?

The Air India divestment process is expected to reach its completion on 27 January, the airline told its employees in an email on Monday, 24 January.
After Tata Sons won the bid for the state-run carrier in October, it was settled that the handover of the company would be finished by December 2021.
However, pending approvals and unresolved dues of the debt-ridden airline posed hindrances to the process, delaying the culmination of the transfer by a month.
The balance sheet of Air India is presently under review by Tata Sons, after which the handover will be completed.
Air India's Director of Finance Vinod Hejmadi, in an email to the company's employees on Monday, said the divestment of the national carrier is now decided to be on the 27 January.
"The closing balance sheet as on 20th Jan has to be provided today 24th Jan so that it can be reviewed by Tatas and any changes can be effected on Wednesday," the internal communication stated, news agency ANI reported.
"We have done an excellent job till now in providing all support for the disinvestment exercise. The next three days will be hectic for our department and I request all of you to give your best in these last three-four days before we get divested," the email said.
Following Tata's victory in the Air India bidding on 8 October, the central government on 11 October 2021, had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI), confirming its willingness to sell its 100 percent stake in the airline.
On 25 October 2021 the Centre had signed the share purchase agreement (SPA) for the deal. The conditions of the SPA provided that all formalities relating to the handover be concluded within two months, but the period can be protracted if the buyer and seller mutually agree.
In December, however, the divestment was postponed by a month to January 2022. At the time, certain regulatory approvals were pending for the handover, and some formalities remained unfinished, an official had told news agency PTI.
On 24 January, the Air India administration indicated that the balance sheet for the airline had been closed and provided to Tata on Monday, and will be reviewed by the new owners till Wednesday.
Moreover, various ministries and departments under the central government had pending payments amounting to Rs 278.49 crore to Air India till October last year, which will have to be settled. This includes dues from the prime minister’s flights of Rs 7.20 crore and the president’s flights of Rs 6.14 crore, The Indian Express reported, citing an RTI response.
Tata Sons had emerged as the winning bidder for state-run airline at a bid of Rs 18,000 crore on 8 October, after four years of efforts by the Indian government to find a buyer for its beleaguered national carrier.
Talace, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, had acquired the Air India whose reserve price was pegged at Rs 12,906 crore by valuation advisors to the central government.
Notably, business tycoon JRD Tata had founded the airline and had piloted the first flight in 1932.
"The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong marketing opportunity to the Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry," the group's former chairperson Ratan Tata said in a statement, after the acquisition was announced.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and The Indian Express)
