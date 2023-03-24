Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Know Who Is Exempted; Latest Important Details & Rules Here

The official last date to link a Permanent Account Number (PAN) with an Aadhaar card is 31 March 2023. As per the Income Tax Department, failure to complete this process will make the unlinked PAN inoperative. The ones who have not yet linked their PAN card with their Aadhaar must complete the process soon because the last date is near. It is important for everyone to finish the steps correctly by 31 March. Everyone should take note of the latest announcements.

It is important to note that a circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that once a PAN becomes inoperative, an individual has to face all the consequences under the I-T Act. They have to suffer different problems so it is better to link the two IDs within the last date, which is 31 March.