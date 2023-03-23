How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID: Step-By-Step Guide To Link The Two Documents

Step by step guide to link Aadhar cards and Voter ID
How To Link Voter ID Card With Aadhaar: The government had recently informed the people that they need to link their Aadhar card with their voter ID and now the date has been extended till 31 March 2024.
The people can link their voter ID with Aadhaar card from 1 April 2023. The Election Commission of India informed that the main purpose of linking their Aadhaar numbers with their Voter IDs is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral rolls.
The Ministry of Law and Justice released a notification on 21 March 2023 wherein they said: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”
Visit the website at NVSP.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Forms’ option
If you are already registered, enter your user name, password and captcha code to login
If you not registered, click on the ‘Don’t have account, Register as a new user’ option. There will be two tabs — ‘I have EPIC number’ and ‘I don’t have EPIC number’. You will have to enter EPIC number, email, and password. Then enter your name, email address, and password and click ‘Register’.
After you login, Click on ‘Forms’ and then ‘Form 6B’. Select ‘self’, your state and your Assembly/ parliamentary constituency.
You will have to enter details like OTP, Aadhaar number and click on the ‘Preview’ button.
Then click on ‘Submit’ after which a reference number will be given to you to track your application.
Everyone will need the Voter Helpline App to link their Voter Id or EPIC number and the Aadhaar Number. You can also check the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for more details.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN is 31 March 2023.
