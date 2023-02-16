Aadhaar Mitra Launched by UIDAI in India: What is it and How to Use it?

UIDAI or the Unique Identification Authority of India has launched an AI based new chatbot known as ‘Aadhaar Mitra’. This new chatbot will help the users track all the information like enrollment status, the Aadhar Card status, and information on enrollment center location. Not only this but the Aadhaar Mitra will also allow the users to register their complaints and track their status.

The UIDAI has provided a special QR code to enable the consumers connect to the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot. A tweet released by the official handle of UIDAI said, “UIDAI has an effective grievance redressal structure that is made up of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, a Technology Center, and active contact center partners.”