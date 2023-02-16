PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Quick Steps To Link Aadhaar and PAN Card Before Deadline
PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Follow the below quick steps to link your Aadhaar & PAN card before 31 March.
PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking: Do you know that PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for people who are not exempted from tax? Well, let me tell you that the Income Tax Department of India has made it compulsory for all the PAN card holders to link their PAN and Aadhaar card latest by 31 March 2023.
People who will not follow the process and fail to link their Aadhaar and PAN card will get a penalty and their PAN card will become inoperative.
According to a government advisory, "It is mandatory. Don't delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."
As per a recent post on social media platforms by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT),"The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!"
You can link your Aadhaar and PAN card either via SMS or by filling an online application. Check out the steps below and link your Aadhaar-PAN now.
Quick and Easy Guide for Pan-Aadhaar linking
If you want to link your PAN and Aadhaar card via an SMS, do it as follows:
Type a message in UIDPAN format i.e., UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar number (space) 10-digit PAN number.
Send the message from your registered number only to 56161 or 567678.
You will receive a confirmation message regarding the Aadhaar & PAN card linking.
For a successful PAN-Aadhaar linking, make sure that the date of birth mentioned on both PAN and Aadhaar cards is same.
For people who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar cards through online mode, following are the steps.
Go to the online portal, eportal.incometax.gov.in.
Complete the registration process.
PAN or Aadhaar number will be set as your user ID.
Now login using your user ID and password created during the registration process.
A pop-up notification will appear mentioning the linking of Aadhaar and PAN.
In case the notification doesn't appear, go to the 'Quick Links' section on the left side of the homepage.
Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.
Enter your Aadhaar and PAN number and other required details.
Once all the details are correctly filled, you will get a confirmation notification regarding the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN card.
