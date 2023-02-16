PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Quick Steps To Link Aadhaar and PAN Card Before Deadline

PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking: Do you know that PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for people who are not exempted from tax? Well, let me tell you that the Income Tax Department of India has made it compulsory for all the PAN card holders to link their PAN and Aadhaar card latest by 31 March 2023.

People who will not follow the process and fail to link their Aadhaar and PAN card will get a penalty and their PAN card will become inoperative.