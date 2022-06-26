Ground Report | 'We Are Patriots Too': Agnipath Hurting Young Army Aspirants

“Since 2019, I have been preparing for the army. My shoes have torn. I bought new branded shoes for Rs 4,000,” says Mohit Tomar, 23, lifting his legs up to show his olive green Nikes.

He is one among lakhs of army aspirants who are worried and angry about the Defence Ministry’s Agnipath scheme, which plans to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis.

As the scheme was announced, protests erupted across the country, with the demand that Agnipath be withdrawn.