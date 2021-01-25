UP Police Withdraws ‘Ban’ on Fuel to Tractors 

The Ghazipur police have withdrawn the orders issued by two police stations, asking petrol pumps to stop giving fuel to tractors, in view of the proposed tractor rally on 26 January, as part of the farmers' agitation.

The Samajwadi Party had shared a news report on Twitter that said farmers are being kept under house arrest by the UP Police, in order to restrain them from participating in the 26 January tractor rally.

Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur Om Prakash Singh, said he was shocked when he learnt about the orders issued by those in-charge of the Suhwal and Saidpur police stations, and has asked ASP (rural) to probe the matter.