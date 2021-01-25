Farmers From across Maharashtra Reach Mumbai to Protest Farm Laws

Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra have made their way to Mumbai to protest against the Centre’s new contentious agricultural laws, with many reaching the city’s Azad Maidan on Sunday evening.
A massive rally is expected to take place at the Azad Maidan on Monday, 25 January.
Thousands had, according to NDTV, gathered on Saturday at Nashik, and began a 180 km march to Mumbai.
Further, according to NDTV, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to attend Monday’s rally. Maharashtra Congress also, reportedly, showed its support.
According to ANI, A Navle of All India Kisan Sabha said:
While the protesting farmers in New Delhi are conducting the tractor rally on Republic Day, the protesting farmers in Mumbai will hoist the national flag at Azad Maidan, in solidarity.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
