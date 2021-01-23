Farmers Say Captured Man Wanted to Disrupt Rally, Kill Leaders

In a press conference on Friday, 22 January, night, farmers protesting at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border claimed to have captured a man who said he was allegedly trained to incite violence during the 26 January tractor rally planned by farmers and kill farmer leaders ahead of it.

The man is allegedly part of a ten-member team, which also includes two women. He, however, did not know the names of the others. He is currently in custody of Haryana’s Sonipat district police.