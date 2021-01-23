Farmers Say Captured Man Wanted to Disrupt Rally, Kill Leaders

In a press conference on Friday, 22 January, night, farmers protesting at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border claimed to have captured a man who said he was allegedly trained to incite violence during the 26 January tractor rally planned by farmers and kill farmer leaders ahead of it.
The man is allegedly part of a ten-member team, which also includes two women. He, however, did not know the names of the others. He is currently in custody of Haryana’s Sonipat district police.
Reacting to queries from the media about this man and his intentions, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The police are interrogating him (masked man who appeared in farmers' press conference) and nothing can be said until the investigation is completed. All usual security arrangements are in place for Republic Day programmes,” ANI reported.
In the press conference, the man, identified as Yogesh by media channels, expressed his intentions.
The man made more allegations, including that he was trained by the Station House Officer of Rai police station. However, according to an NDTV report, the concerned SHO is a man called Vivek Malik and no one called Pradeep is stationed here. The report also states how Malik has been stationed here for the past seven months, adding that he had seen this press conference and was surprised at the claims made by the captured man.
One of the farmer leaders said that the man had identified four farmer leaders who were to be targeted after January 23.
