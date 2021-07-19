Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Wins Vote of Confidence in Parliament

After the Supreme Court overturned Oli's decision to dissolve the House, the party came together and decided to vote for Deuba.



According to IANS, Oli's own party, Nepal Communist Party-UML remained divided. Out of its 127 lawmakers, 22 party lawmakers voted in favour of Deuba and 10 lawmakers were absent.



Deuba was appointed Prime Minister on 13 July, after the Supreme Court overturned Oli's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives on 21 May, and reinstated the house.



The Constitution makes it mandatory that a Prime Minister appointed under Article 76(5) secures a vote of confidence within 30 days of appointment.