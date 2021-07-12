Appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba as Prime Minister: Nepal SC

In a dramatic move, the Nepal Supreme Court on Monday, 12 July, overturned Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis decision to dissolve the House and issued an interim order to reinstate it, while also ordering President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Opposition Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as the new premier.

A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana issued the ruling stating that President Bhandari's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives upon a recommendation of Oli was "an unconstitutional act".