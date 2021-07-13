Sher Bahadur Deuba to be Sworn-in as New Nepal PM as KP Sarma Oli Resigns

After a year of political crisis and a legal battle, Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, 13 July, a day after the country's Supreme Court ordered for Sher Bahadur Deuba to be appointed as the next PM of the country.

The court on Monday had overturned Oli's decision to dissolve the House and ordered President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the new Prime Minister, who is currently the president of the Nepali Congress.

The court on Monday declared the move to dissolve the House to be 'unconstitutional'.

"Our party abides with the order given by the Supreme Court," Oli said as he resigned.

Following the orders, Deuba was appointed as the Prime Minister by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari as per the Article 76 (5) of the Constitution, the President Office said on Tuesday.

Deuba will be sworn in at 6pm.