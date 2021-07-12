Nepal's Next PM: Who is Sher Bahadur Deuba?

File Photo: Sher Bahadur Deuba
The Supreme Court of Nepal, on Monday, 12 July, reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, and asked President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister of the country.
This comes as a blow to present Prime Minister KP Oli, who despite having lost a trust vote in the House, was able to form a minority government.
Deuba is slated to take oath on Tuesday, 13 July, informed Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, as per ANI. Bhattarai also said that they are holding a discussion about the portfolio of ministers.
But who is Sher Bahadur Deuba? What is his political history? Has he ever held the position of a PM before?
WHO IS SHER BAHADUR DEUBA?
Nepali Congress Chief Sher Bahadur Deuba was born on 13 June, 1946, in Dadelhura district of the far-western region of Nepal.
He began his political career as the Chairman of the Far-Western Students Committee. He also became founder and President of the Nepal Students Union in 1971 and retained the post till 1980.
As per The Kathmandu Post, Deuba was active in promoting a multi-party democracy in Nepal, during the National Referendum in 1980.
Subsequently, Beuda was appointed the Police In-Charge of Nepali Congress in the Far Western region in 1981. In 1986, amid intense intra-party conflict, he formed a separate Nepali Congress Democratic Party.
PREVIOUS STINTS AS PM
Deuba is slated to be the Prime Minister of Nepal for his fifth time.
His previous stint as Prime Minister began in June, 2017 and ended in February, 2018, following which KP Oli took over. Prior to that Deuba was appointed PM in 1995, 2001, and 2004.
Debua has also served as the Minister for Home Affairs, and has been elected as a Member of Parliament from Dadeldhura District for the Nepali Congress.
INCARCERATION AND ALLEGED ‘INCOMPETENCE’
Further, as per the Kathmandu Post, Beuda was imprisoned for ten years, comprising different periods between 1996 and 2005, for his political beliefs.
Reportedly, in 2005, King Gyanendra Shah of Nepal had removed him from his post of PM, citing incompetence.
MORE ABOUT DEUBA
Sher Bahadur Deuba is married to Dr Azru Rana Deuba, who is an active member of the Nepali Congress Party. The couple, as per The Kathmandu Post, have a son.
(With inputs from ANI and The Kathmandu Post)
