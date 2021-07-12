Nepal's Next PM: Who is Sher Bahadur Deuba?

The Supreme Court of Nepal, on Monday, 12 July, reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, and asked President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister of the country.

This comes as a blow to present Prime Minister KP Oli, who despite having lost a trust vote in the House, was able to form a minority government.



Deuba is slated to take oath on Tuesday, 13 July, informed Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, as per ANI. Bhattarai also said that they are holding a discussion about the portfolio of ministers.



But who is Sher Bahadur Deuba? What is his political history? Has he ever held the position of a PM before?