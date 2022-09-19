Kulhad Momos: A Crazy Twist To Your Favourite Street Food

Momos with a desi twist.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
When someone asks you to name any comfort food, it's nearly impossible that momos won't cross your mind. These little dumplings have a loyal fan base and are wrapped around dough with a spoonful of either veggies or meat. These are usually steamed or fried and are served with mayonnaise and red chutney.
But Ghaziabad's 'Brote' cafe doesn't serve momos in a regular manner. Apart from their menu which serves the crowd's favourite-- Kulhad Tea and coffee, this cafe has also introduced dishes like Kulhad Pizza, Kulhad Cake and even Kulhad Maggi. And in the series of Kulhad special, they have come up with Kulhad Momos.
The delightful combination starts with putting a fried momos in a Kulhad. And then topped with chopped veggies like capsicum, onion, tomato and corn.
Fried Momos in Kulhad.
Chopped veggies with Momos.
Later the liquid cheese and sauces are spread with mozzarella cheese on top. The same delicacies are topped again for one more layer.
In house sauces on top.
Some Mozzarella cheese.
The Kulhad is heated in the oven for 3-4 minutes. And later some masalas are sprinkled on top. The cafe only serves veg Kulhad Momos.
Kulhad Momos
Cheesilicious momos.
These delicious momos are full of flavours and one of its kind. You can find 2 Kulhad Momos for just Rs 109 at below mentioned location:
Address: G 25, D Mall, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
Timings: 11AM-11PM
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)