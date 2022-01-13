ADVERTISEMENT

Old Delhi Street Food: Momos Paratha Try Kiya Kya?

Momos with an Indian twist. Try Chandni Chowk's Momo Paratha at Parathe Wali Gali.

Jhalak JainMuskan Singh
Published
What The Food
1 min read

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

From the famous Parathe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk, we bring to you Delhi's two favorite dishes combined in one- Momo Paratha! Can you imagine!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Momos Parantha</p></div>

Momos Parantha

(Photo: The Quint)

Filled with momo filling, fried in desi ghee and served with mayonaise and spicy momo chutney, this Indian twist to momo is certainly mouth-watering!

Started in 1889, Paratha World has been a go-to place for staisfying the desi apetite not just for the locals but for international travelers, famous Politicians and even our dear Bollywood Celebs! It is famous for serving countless varieties of Parathas including Chatpata Mango Paratha, Candy Crush Paratha, Chocolate Paratha and of course... Momo Paratha! So, what are you waiting for?

