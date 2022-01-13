Old Delhi Street Food: Momos Paratha Try Kiya Kya?

Started in 1889, Paratha World has been a go-to place for staisfying the desi apetite not just for the locals but for international travelers, famous Politicians and even our dear Bollywood Celebs! It is famous for serving countless varieties of Parathas including Chatpata Mango Paratha, Candy Crush Paratha, Chocolate Paratha and of course... Momo Paratha! So, what are you waiting for?