Moth Kachori: Savour The Flavours Of Pakistan's Authentic Cuisine In Delhi

The one thing that brings India and Pakistan together is their food. Being the connoisseurs of lip-smacking cuisine, both the nations have their own authentic flavour. Found in almost every Delhi street, Multani Moth Kachori is an authentic Pakistani cuisine and has its own fan base. Unlike the regular Kachori, this one is served in a unique manner.
Crispy Kachori made with flour and served with Moth Dal makes it spicy. The cooked rice on top make this Kachori different from your regular Kachori. Served with Mukassar Chutney and a masala-coated onion gives it a perfect tangy flavour.
You can also try Moth Dal with rice or can just have crispy Kachoris. This street style kachori is a can't-miss food and perfect for your snack time.
Grab this delicious Kachori for ₹45 at the given address and thank us later.
Timings: 1:30pm - 9pm
Address: Shop No 5, Sabji Market, Moti Nagar, Near Fun Cinema, New Delhi
