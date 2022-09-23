Street Food Challenge: Three-Course Meals At Delhi's CP Under Rs 150

Budget-Friendly Meals at CP.
While wandering in Delhi's Connaught Place, or CP, one can always stop by to eat and shop, among other things. But what to do when you have a glaring money crisis, especially during the end of the month?
We understand your love-hate relationship with spending and saving money as you arrive closer to the end of month. The urge to control yourself from ordering and buying stuff during month end is unbearable, but as far as food is concerned, we've got you.
And that's why we are taking a month-end challenge of having a 3-course meal at Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi. Here, we will explore the hidden gems in CP that offer delicious food items at minimum rates.
Mini Samosa.
Mini Samosa with Red and Green Chutney.
The first food spot is a roadside stall named Mini Samosa & Tea by YOGESH which sells Mini Samosa for Rs 15. As the name suggests, these are small in size and are packed full of crispiness and flavour. It's the best choice for your quick snack time as they sell 4 pieces in 15 bucks with red and green chutney on top. The aroma of their boiling tea is irresistible and complements their samosas.
Mini Samosa & Tea by YOGESH
We are personally envious of those who work near Connaught Place and can have these samosas on a regular basis.
Address: 150, Connaught Ln, Atul Grove Road
Timings: 9AM-7:30PM
Bhogal Chole Bhature Wala.
Connaught Place is literally the go-to place of all times. But these hidden food joints in the nooks and corners are the real gems.
One such food joint is Bhogal Chole Bhature Wala, who has been selling Chole Bhature, Chole Chawal and Matar Kulcha for over 70 years.
Chole Bhature with Kachalu Achar.
They serve delectable Chole Bhature with Kachalu Achar at Rs 85. The fluffy bhatura pairs perfectly with the spicy and flawlessly cooked Chole. The Chole, unlike the regular ones, also has Kofta made of spinach.
Address: Behind Anand Restaurant, Atul Grove Road
Timings: 9am-4:30pm
Gupta Sweets.
And while counting the last few bucks, Gupta sweets gained our attention. Sajan Lal Gupta sells an assortment of sweets with his forte in Gulab Jamun and Gajar Ka Halwa in winters.
Gulab Jamun.
Rasgulla.
Rabri Falooda.
Rabri Falooda with the twist of handmade Kulfi and Rooh Afza on top costs Rs 50. Its refreshing taste is best for those with a sweet tooth.
Address: M Block, Connaught Place
Timings: 9AM-8PM
Save these addresses for your next food walk and thank us later.
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chaterjee
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
