Delhi's Connaught Place Among the Most Expensive Office Places in the World

Delhi's Connaught Place has become the 17th most expensive office space in the world, succeeding Downtown New York and Cambridge, a report published by British real estate services company in December has indicated.

According to the JLL’s Premium Office Rent Tracker, which compares occupancy costs for premium office buildings across the world’s leading real estate markets, Connaught Place has an annual total occupancy cost of $109 per square feet.

Here is the full ranking: