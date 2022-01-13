Delhi Street Food: Have you seen Karol Bagh's Fryman ka Kamaal?
The unique talent of dipping bare hands in boiling oil to fry pakodas!
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Deepak Singh aka the Fryman is the owner of Ganesh Restaurant in Karol Bagh, Delhi. The story behind this unique title is Deepak's unique talent of putting his bare hands in hot boiling oil to fry fritters (pakodas). Believe it or not, even at such a high temperature his hands don't burn at all!
Another interesting thing is that Deepak is not the only one with this amazing talent! In fact, he is the third generation continuing this legacy. Deepak's Dada cool aka his grandfather started this trend of dipping his hands in boiling oil and then his father followed the suit. How cool is that?
Ganesh Restaurant is a very popular spot not only with the locals but with the foreign tourists. So, if you happen to be in Delhi you must go to Karol Bagh for witnessing this mind-blowing talent and also to taste the delicious food!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.