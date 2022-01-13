ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Street Food: Have you seen Karol Bagh's Fryman ka Kamaal?

The unique talent of dipping bare hands in boiling oil to fry pakodas!

Jhalak Jain
Published
What The Food
1 min read

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Deepak Singh aka the Fryman is the owner of Ganesh Restaurant in Karol Bagh, Delhi. The story behind this unique title is Deepak's unique talent of putting his bare hands in hot boiling oil to fry fritters (pakodas). Believe it or not, even at such a high temperature his hands don't burn at all!

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepak Singh aka The Fryman.</p></div>

Deepak Singh aka The Fryman.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>What a talent!</p></div>

What a talent!

(Photo: The Quint)

Another interesting thing is that Deepak is not the only one with this amazing talent! In fact, he is the third generation continuing this legacy. Deepak's Dada cool aka his grandfather started this trend of dipping his hands in boiling oil and then his father followed the suit. How cool is that?

Ganesh Restaurant is a very popular spot not only with the locals but with the foreign tourists. So, if you happen to be in Delhi you must go to Karol Bagh for witnessing this mind-blowing talent and also to taste the delicious food!

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Old Delhi Street Food: Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette

Old Delhi Street Food: Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT