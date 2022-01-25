Aligarh's Favourite Steet Food Snack: Barule Chaat

The Quint presents you with one of the most beloved street foods of Aligarh, 'barule'.
The locals of Aligarh take immense pride in its lock industry and their street food. The Urdu Poetry in the air of the city is laced with the delightful aroma of roadside snacks. The Quint presents you with one of the most beloved street foods of Aligarh, 'barule'.
Marinated Barule
Semi-fried barule
'Barule' are made using baby potatoes that are marinated with spices, colour, flour, and arrowroot powder. They are then semi-fried in mustard oil.
Deep fried in mustard oil.
These baby potatoes are pressed flat between palms and deep-fried again until they are crispy. A mix of hand-made masalas are sprinkled to give them a spicy touch.
Barulel ki jaan, the green chutney
Green chutney to Barule is like Jai to Veeru. Made with coriander, chillies and spinach, this chutney gives a flavourful blast in your mouth.
Barule chaat
A bite of this roadside snack, which is found in every corner of Aligarh, will leave you with bag of flavours. And just like with the taste of barule in your mouth accompanied with conversations with locals can be a memorable experience.
And if you are still reading this then it's time to pin this location and thank us later.
Shop's Name: 100rabh Barule Wale
Location: Atrauli Bus Stand, Ramghat Road, Aligarh
Timings: 12 pm - 9 pm
