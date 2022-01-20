Street Food: Shawarma in Boiled Egg

Egg Boat Shawarma
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
You just can't claim yourself Shawarma lover if you haven't visited this place. Located in Delhi's Fateh Nagar, this food joint is known for its Omelettes and Shawarmas but with a twist.
And one of those twists is Egg Shawarma from Mithlesh Ande Wala.
Eggs without yolk.
Yolk is first removed from the boiled eggs.
Marinated Chicken.
Chicken is marinated using spices and then chopped on beat. Mayonnaise is added to the chopped chicken.
Egg with chopped Chicken.
Eggs are then filled with chicken and overloaded with veggies and sauces.
Egg Boat Shawarma
Grab a bite for just Rs 90 at Mithlesh Ande Wala. All these flavours will win you over and ensure to come back for more.
Location: Opp D-1, Jail Rd, Fateh Nagar, New Delhi
Timings: 3 PM-11:30 PM
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)