Street Food: Uncle Ande Wala's Multi Layer Handi Omelette

Multi layer Omelette.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
When it comes to quick bites that are likely to pop up on our plate, Omelette is the top preference. The comfort that this quick recipe brings to one's craving is unmatchable. Perhaps that's the reason we are drooling while writing about this.
And to make you fall in love with Omelette all over again, we are back with Uncle Ande Wala's special Handi Omelette.
Gagan Arora.
Gagan Arora fondly called 'Uncle' by his customers and his food cart 'Uncle Ande Wala' has gained popularity among food bloggers by his spicy innovation with eggs. Handi Omelette being one of those innovations is top selling item from his rickshaw turned food cart.
Omelette.
1st Layer.
The Handi is filled with different layers of stuffing. The very first layer comprises of Cheese Omlette.
2nd Layer.
3rd Layer.
The second layer includes spicy masalas where as the third and top most layer has half fry.
Grated with Mozzarella Cheese.
Handi Omelette.
It is then grated with Mozzarella Cheese and roasted with butter toppings for smokey flavour.
Enjoy this Handi Omelette served with Bread toast for just Rs 280.