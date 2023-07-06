Watch: 30 Questions With 'Neeyat' Actor Vidya Balan

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: 30 Questions With 'Neeyat' Actor Vidya Balan

Neeyat is all set to release in theatres on 7 July.
Swati Chopra
Vidya Balan is all set to star in Neeyat.

(Photo: The Quint)

Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film Neeyat is all set to hit theatres on 7 July. The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment alongside Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri in key roles.

The Quint caught up with Vidya for a fun chat, wherein the actor answered 30 questions about herself and the film industry.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

