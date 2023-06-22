'Neeyat' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Film Promises a Gripping Murder Mystery

Balan, who will be making her comeback on the big screen after four years, shared in a statement, "What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play."

Speaking about her character in the upcoming film, she added, "In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I’m supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions."

Menon, who had previously worked with Balan in Shakuntala Devi, also expressed her thoughts on the film and shared, "Neeyat is very special for all of us. Not only is it a genre unique to India, but it was also my first time working on a classic murder-mystery with such a huge cast, in a completely foreign location. While working with Vidya and this ensemble cast, was both exciting and challenging; it was also a lot of fun! The film promises to entertain and take the audience on an engaging ride. I am excited for them to experience the murder-mystery of the year in theatres!"