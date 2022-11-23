Zomato Uses Hilarious Meme To Diss On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

It's no secret that popular social networking platform, Twitter has descended to utter chaos after Elon Musk's infamous takeover. From firing top officials and promising to verify users' accounts in exchange of a monthly fee to mass-layoffs and most of Twitter's offices shutting down temporarily, the once-loved platform has no been reduced to an out-of-control circus.

In light of free speech absolutist, Musk restricting accounts that are critical of him, he also reinstated accounts of personalities like Ye (formerly Kanye West) and ex-POTUS, Donald Trump who were banned from the platform after putting out hateful and prejudicial tweets.