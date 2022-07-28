Hilarious Musical Twist to Ranveer Singh's 'Bum' ft Yashraj Mukhate & Shayan Roy

Just as we thought that Ranveer Singh's bum won't be grabbing headlines anymore, the internet strikes again and this time with a musical twist and we aren't complaining.

After the lawyer's clip of calling Ranveer's bum being a "national issue" became viral, content creators took it upon themselves to harbor this opportunity and entertain us thoroughly. Yashraj Mukhate and Shayan Roy, both created a musical version of the clip and it's gotten us ROFLing!