When “Bums” Make It to Prime Time News but Real Issues Don’t

Prime time news is bombarding viewers with updates on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and the consequent FIR that has been filed against him. Lawyer Vedika Chaubey, who filed the FIR, appeared on a news panel discussion and said that it was "vulgar" for Ranveer Singh to show his "bum". The short clip from the discussion has even gone viral on social media and it seems like that is the only thing people care to report about.

This, however, is not happening for the first time. Here are all the times real issues have been eclipsed by Bollywood's news.