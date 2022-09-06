Delhi-Mumbai Vistara Flight Returns Midway After Whistling Sound in Cockpit
The DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident.
A Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara Airlines returned midway to Delhi on Monday, 5 September, after a "whistling" sound was heard on the right side of the Boeing 737 aircraft cockpit, a DGCA official said.
The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has ordered a probe into the incident even as no structural deficiency was observed during preliminary ground inspection of the plane, the official said.
Vistara- a joint venture of Tata and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA)- confirmed the return of its Mumbai flight UK 951 back to Delhi, saying that the pilot decided to do so after a technical snag was detected shortly after its take-off.
"Vistara operated (Delhi-Mumbai) flight UK 951 was involved in an air turnback to Delhi as a whistling sound was heard from the right side in the cockpit. Aircraft has landed safely," the official stated.
