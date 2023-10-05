BookMyShow Slammed For Denying Couple’s Discount To Queer Couple For LGBTQ+ Show

BookMyShow faces backlash
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Popular ticketing portal, BookMyShow has found itself in hot water after a customer care personnel denied a queer couple a discount, stating that only a ‘boy and a girl’ can together avail the couple’s discount. What’s worse? This was for a LGBTQ+ comedy show!
Evidently, the news is making waves on social media.
Comedian Navin Noronha, who’s a part of the comedy lineup broke the news by taking to their social media platform.
Expressing their frustration, they wrote, “I've had it till here with @bookmyshow and its incompetence. I don't know on what basis their customer care is dictating whether queer couples can enter MY show. A queer comedy lineup ffs.”
The attached screenshots detailed a customer’s experience as they called up the Customer Service and discovered that only heterosexual couples could avail the couple‘s discount.
The queer comedian also wrote in a separate post, “The person even sent me an audio recording of the call. It just breaks my heart that after striving to create an inclusive environment in comedy, some dumbf**k at a ticketing portal thinks it's cute to chime in and discourage queer couples as audiences?”
In no time, social media erupted as several netizens criticised BookMyShow of blatant discrimination.
X (formerly Twitter) users also pointed out how hypocritical it is to position the company as an ”ally” of the LGBTQ+ community, and yet have policies which still exclude queer folk.
Check out some reactions here:
