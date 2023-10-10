ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Model Faces Online Criticism for 'Wearing' Live Fish in Chennai Fashion Show

One of the viral videos featuring the model is attached with a caption, "Imagine if a mermaid caring a baby😍".

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Model Faces Online Criticism for 'Wearing' Live Fish in Chennai Fashion Show
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A fashion show in Chennai has ignited controversy after a model walked the ramp wearing live fish, drawing sharp criticism from online viewers who consider it animal exploitation.

The viral videos were posted on Instagram by the makeup artists behind the look. In the clips, a model is dressed in a mermaid-style outfit with a plastic pot-like structure attached to it.

Fish and water are then placed inside the plastic pot, and the model walks down the runway with her hand over it, giving the illusion of a pregnant stomach with fish swimming inside it.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In no time, the videos sparked polarizing reactions. Many viewers condemned the use of live animals in the fashion show, while some found the concept intriguing and appreciated the creativity.

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed also commented under the video, "Love it".

Check out other comments here:

Also Read

Fan Shares His Viral Encounter With MS Dhoni Due To Last-Minute Seat Change

Fan Shares His Viral Encounter With MS Dhoni Due To Last-Minute Seat Change

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  fashion   Chennai   Model 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×