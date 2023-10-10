Model Faces Online Criticism for 'Wearing' Live Fish in Chennai Fashion Show

A fashion show in Chennai has ignited controversy after a model walked the ramp wearing live fish, drawing sharp criticism from online viewers who consider it animal exploitation.
The viral videos were posted on Instagram by the makeup artists behind the look. In the clips, a model is dressed in a mermaid-style outfit with a plastic pot-like structure attached to it.
Fish and water are then placed inside the plastic pot, and the model walks down the runway with her hand over it, giving the illusion of a pregnant stomach with fish swimming inside it.
In no time, the videos sparked polarizing reactions. Many viewers condemned the use of live animals in the fashion show, while some found the concept intriguing and appreciated the creativity.
Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed also commented under the video, "Love it".
