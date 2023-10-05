ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BookMyShow Slammed For Denying Couple’s Discount To Queer Couple For LGBTQ+ Show

Comedian Navin Noronha, who is part of the queer comedy show, took to social media to express their frustration.

Popular ticketing portal, BookMyShow has found itself in hot water after a customer care personnel denied a queer couple a discount, stating that only a ‘boy and a girl’ can together avail the couple’s discount. What’s worse? This was for a LGBTQ+ comedy show!

Evidently, the news is making waves on social media.

Comedian Navin Noronha, who’s a part of the comedy lineup broke the news by taking to their social media platform.

Expressing their frustration, they wrote, “I've had it till here with @bookmyshow and its incompetence. I don't know on what basis their customer care is dictating whether queer couples can enter MY show. A queer comedy lineup ffs.”

The attached screenshots detailed a customer’s experience as they called up the Customer Service and discovered that only heterosexual couples could avail the couple‘s discount.

The queer comedian also wrote in a separate post, “The person even sent me an audio recording of the call. It just breaks my heart that after striving to create an inclusive environment in comedy, some dumbf**k at a ticketing portal thinks it's cute to chime in and discourage queer couples as audiences?”

In no time, social media erupted as several netizens criticised BookMyShow of blatant discrimination.

X (formerly Twitter) users also pointed out how hypocritical it is to position the company as an ”ally” of the LGBTQ+ community, and yet have policies which still exclude queer folk.

Check out some reactions here:

